Terry McBride Craker, 55, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at UPMC Hamot, following a brief illness. Terry was born on March 13, 1965, in Erie, Pa., the son of the late Marie and Ron Brnilovich.
Terry graduated from McDowell High School and attended Pitt Bradford. He worked at Amthor Steel before becoming a municipal employee, working for 31 years in the streets and sewer departments. Those who knew Terry knew he was an avid sports fan who enjoyed going to Bills games and many NASCAR races. He loved live music and had a chance to see acts ranging from Paul McCartney and the Eagles to 3 Doors Down, and Matchbox 20. He also had a passion for cars, changing cars as often as others change socks. He was also deeply involved in local and national politics and worked on several campaigns, including his wife's. Terry was known as a very generous person, often going the extra mile and never asked for anything in return. During his liver transplant in 2019, he was asked if he had planned on doing any fundraising for himself. He said I do fundraising for others. He was guy who was the first to pitch in and the last to leave. He wouldn't just give you the shirt off his back but buy you a new wardrobe. Terry was also famous for cooking enough food for an army even at the smallest gatherings.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law Robert Case.
Terry is survived by his wife Lynn Case Craker, his Godparents Rose and Richard Vargo, mother-in-law Darlene Case, aunt Pauline Case, niece and nephew Kayla and Tim Case, dear friends Thomas and Julie Hansen and their sons Greg, Eric and Matt, and Jess Jiuliante. He will also be missed by his dogs Pee Wee and Bella.
Due to pandemic restrictions private services will be held at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the or to the Tony Stewart Foundation, 438 Southpoint Circle, Brownsburg, IN 46112-2203, or to The Better Life Foundation, P.O. Box 160346, Mobile, AL 36616.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 27, 2020