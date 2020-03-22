|
Terry Rumbaugh, age 70, of Greene Township, passed away at his home on March 19, 2020.
He was born in Meadville, Pa. on May 3, 1949 to the late Simeon and Gladys (Smith) Rumbaugh.
He graduated from Erie Technical High School in 1967, and served in the U.S. Army as a radio operator with the First Calvary in Vietnam. He was a commercial truck driver for 40 years.
Terry loved being outdoors, his many canoe trips to the boundary waters, his work with kids in scouts and music. He was most proud of his children.
He is survived by his two daughters; Jana Heath and Traci Fuhrman and her husband, Ryan; one son, Evan Rumbaugh and his wife, Caitlin, and his grandchildren, Archer, Lillian and Camden.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Fern Rumbaugh.
Services will be held at a later date.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020