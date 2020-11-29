Terry Sayles Jr., age 33, formerly of Erie, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colo. He was born on October 1, 1987 in Erie, Pa. to Kathleen Fisher and the late Terry Sayles Sr.
Terry lived most of his life in Erie. Growing up he was involved in many groups such as Earth Force and JrPLEWA. He was a member of Glenwood United Methodist Church and played basketball for the church for several years. He was a graduate of NWPA Collegiate Academy, class of 2006.
After high school, Terry attended Robert Morris University with a focus in Sports Medicine. During his time at college, Terry was employed with the Colonial's men's ice hockey team as an assistant manager.
He loved sports and was one of the biggest fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Terry's talents were many, especially when it came to customer service and helping others. He held jobs at Verizon, Blair, and Highmark BCBS. He left the latter position to travel and pursue other dreams in Colorado. During his time there, he became a cook for a local restaurant franchise, Fat Shack. There he excelled at his job and became shift manager within a few months.
Terry was a beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend who loved to make those around him smile. He was preceded in death by his father Terry Sayles Sr., who passed away on March 19, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Kathleen Fisher and brother, Corey Sayles of Erie, sister, Megan Grazier and niece, Nora Grazier of Columbus, Ohio. As well as a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Anyone who knew Terry, knew he had a big heart. He had an immense passion for making others laugh and was always a source of positivity. He was a kind, caring individual and we will miss him more than words can describe. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with.
There will be a memorial service held in Erie, Pa. at a later time and date.
Arrangements were handled by Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado Springs, Colo.
