Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
Thaddeus Ted Busko


1935 - 2019
Thaddeus Ted Busko Obituary
Thaddeus "Ted" Busko, age 83, of Millcreek, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 surrounded by his family following a long battle with Vascular Dementia. Please shed only tears of joy. He is finally free to be Ted again.

He was born in Hamilton, Ontario on December 4, 1935 a son of the late George and Mary J. Dabrowski Busko.

Ted attended Greater Assumption BVM Grade School in Oil City and graduated from Oil City High School. He then received a Tool and Die Degree from Alliance College.

He served in the United States Navy and then went on to work as a Design Draftsman at Copes Vulcan in Lake City for over 30 years until he retired.

Ted was a member of St. Julia Roman Catholic Church and a longtime member of the Erie Yacht Club where he loved spending summers on his boat with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He also enjoyed woodworking, gardening, birdwatching, watching his grandchildren's sporting events and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph G. Busko.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Adrienne Busko; son, Christopher Busko and his wife Sally of Erie; daughter, Melanie Iavarone and her husband Paul of Erie; five grandchildren: Alexander, Benjamin, and Nathaniel Busko and Taylor and Taytum Iavarone. He also leaves behind his beloved fur babies, Elizabeth Taylor and Lilly of the Valley.

The family would like to thank the staff at the VA Medical Center, Twinbrook and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care and support over the years.

Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Ave) on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a service there on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.

Memorials may be made to St. Julia Church 638 Roslyn Ave, Erie, PA 16505 or to Heartland Hospice 719 Indiana Drive, Erie, PA 16505

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 14, 2019
