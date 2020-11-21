He was a spiritual advisor to young men of the APD(Alpha PHI DELTA ) fraternity starting in the early '70s, He remained active, counseling, marriage, baptism with many of the brothers over the decades. In 2015, with the process initiated at the local, state, and national organizations. Monsignor became an official member of the fraternity in a ceremony attended by representatives from a few of the classes of the '70s and then-current president of Gannon University, sworn in by the regional representative of the fraternity. He remained active with many of the brothers on social media, private messages, or personal visits. OUr heart, prayers, and highest hopes go out to Father, and to his whole family

tim mcquone

Brother