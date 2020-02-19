|
Thelda M. "Rebecca" Shepherd, age 93, of Erie, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born in Starford, Pa., on July 1, 1926, daughter of the late Morie and Violet McGeary Keith.
Becky attended Indiana State Teachers College (IUP) and Erie Business School. She was employed as a secretary with the Dusckas Funeral Home from 1982 until her retirement. Prior to that, she worked at McClelland Inc. Materials Handling, and several locations through the GECAC Employment for Senior Citizens. Becky was an active member of Kingsley United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir, was a member of the Sue Wesley Circle, and was treasurer for many years of the Women's Society. She had previously sung with Symphonic Singers of Erie and the Siebenbuerger Choral Group and was a 15 year member of WCTU. Becky enjoyed reading and sewing. She was a longtime resident of Methodist Towers, where she had fond memories and many friends.
Becky is survived by her daughter, Sharon Alberstadt and her husband, Philip of Erie; one sister, Sylvia Short of Indiana County, Pa.; one brother, Morie "Pete" Keith of Clymer, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by six brothers, Cecil, John, Robert, Raymond, Ralph, and Bruce Keith; and two sisters, Joanne McQuown and infant, Mary Jane Keith.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Saturday at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Matt Judd. Interment will follow at North East Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Refuge Homeless Shelter, c/o EUMA, 1027 East 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504, or to Kingsley United Methodist Church, 913 Cranberry Street, Erie, PA 16502.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 19, 2020