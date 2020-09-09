Thelma Berry went home to be with her Heavenly Father on September 5, 2020. She was one of five children born to the late Elphonso and Nancy Morton Matthews, on September 25, 1920, in Brooklyn, New York.
She was married to James Thomas Berry for 60 years. During the early years of her marriage, she served as a foster mother with Sheltering Arms. Over an eighteen-year period, Thelma raised and loved 33 babies – from birth until they were one year of age.
Thelma was a devoted educator. She attended Girls High School and Brooklyn High School, both in Brooklyn, N.Y. She majored in Practical Nursing. She worked as a Paraprofessional in the New York City Public School System for 17 years. At the age of 50, she enrolled in York College in New York and obtained a Bachelor's of the Arts in Special Education. She worked as a special education teacher until she retired at the age of 70.
She was a member of Berean Baptist Church in Brooklyn, N.Y. After moving to Erie, she joined Shiloh Baptist Church and was a faithful and active member.
Thelma's favorite activities were sewing, knitting and crocheting. She loved people and socializing with the community. She greeted everyone with a beautiful smile.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Berry; her brother, Elphonso Matthews Jr. (Wyoma); and sisters, Ernestine Goins (Jeff), Viola Toler (Henry), and Ellen Brown (George).
Thelma is survived by her daughter, Brenda McWilliams (Namon); her granddaughters, Michelle Butler (Thomas), Denise Meredith and Christine Debnam (Darrell); eight great-grandchildren, Chantel Lee, Brianna Bush, Branden Butler, Maya Bush, Lauryn Butler, Nadre Digbohou, Jayden Debnam, and Christian Debnam; her Goddaughter, Kay Scott; and many other close family and friends.
Due to COVID-19, private funeral services will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church. Arrangements are being handled by the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Downtown. The burial will be held in Long Island, New York.
