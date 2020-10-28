Thelma "Celestine" Bell-Davis, 91, of Erie, Pa., died Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was born on May 31, 1929 in Laurel, Miss. to the late Paul Ed Bell and Rosella Jones-Bell.
Celestine was an active member of the Oak Park High School Alumni Association, a devoted member of the Second Baptist Church and a steadfast Soro of Mu Nu Omega.
She obtained her B.A. in English at the age of 45 and subsequently a M.A. in Education with a focus on Reading and retired from the Erie School District in 1996 after 25 years of service.
Celestine enjoyed, theatre, opera, poetry, creative writing, music, genealogy, history, travel, and the casinos.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Davis; son, Edward E. Davis, Sr.; daughter, Martina J. Jones; an infant son; two grandsons, Benjamin Davis and Charles Chandler; and one brother, Edward Dace.
She leaves two daughters, Selestine L. Davis, and Scottie L. Davis; one sister, Katie R. Anderson; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; fourteen great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. - 12 noon followed promptly by her home going celebration at Second Baptist Church, 757 East 26th Street, on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Burial will be private at the discretion of the family with her interment at the Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Professional services are by Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to https://gf.me/u/y5665d
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.