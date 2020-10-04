Thelma I. Huffman, age 87, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Lecom Senior Living. Born on September 21, 1933, she was the daughter of Ernest and Helen Carlson of East Palestine, Ohio.
Thelma moved to Erie in 1964 where she and her husband raised their four daughters. Together they owned and operated Huffy's Pizza Shop in Millcreek from 1979 to 1993.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Major Russell L. Huffman (U.S. Army, Ret.) and daughters, Teri Scott and Lisa Huffman and a brother, Ernest Carlson.
She is survived by her daughters, Melinda Bush (Jack) of Texas and Elaine Reed (Patrick) of Erie, grandchildren, Christopher and Robert Honard, McGwyr, Emily and Samuel Reed, her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and George Peterson of East Palestine, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.
Thelma was laid to rest on October 1, 2020 beside her husband at Erie Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements were handled by Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, 3801 W. 26th St., Erie, Pa.
