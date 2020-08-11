Our Earth Angel gained her wings to become our Heavenly Angel and our world will never be the same.
Thelma (Fiesler) Mitchell, our beautiful, fun loving, sweet, gentle souled matriarch and rock of our family, whose smile would light up any room she was in, passed away peacefully, on Friday, August 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving children.
Thelma was born on August 3, 1932, to Earl Fiesler and Sarah Grace (Jackson) Fiesler Cook.
She was raised and educated in the Girard and Lake City area. In 1950 she graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School, where she was a member of the Class Reunion Committee and also a Class Historian. Thelma loved to attend her class reunions and enjoyed reminiscing with her classmates, whom she loved dearly.
Following high school she went to work for L. Hopkins in Lake City, Erie Mop and Ringer (now EMSCO) in Girard, C.G. Woods (now Jackburn Manufacturing) in Girard, The Cosmopolite Herald and the Fairview Food Pantry. Taking care of her family has been Thelma's main priority throughout her life.
Thelma loved to watch the birds that frequented her feeders all year long and also enjoyed reading, Tai Chi, but most of all she enjoyed the family picnics in her backyard (some of them lasting thee days) and reminiscing with her children about the funny family stories.
Thelma was a member of the Lake City Methodist Church. She was a Memorial Steward and enjoyed working at the penny and turkey suppers. She was also a member of the 3CU Trout Association and lent her property to help raise trout for the local streams.
In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Burton Mitchell, whom she married on November 21, 1951 in Girard; a daughter, Polly Mitchell in infancy; three sisters, Mildred Bible, Elsie Pier and Marion Rodkey; two brothers, Richard Fiesler in infancy, and Lawrence Fiesler; and her son-in-law, Alan Boesch.
Survivors include five daughters, Karen Mitchell, Sarah Boesch, Roxane Eaton (Wes), Janet Robinson (Lance), Peggy Stossmeister (Dan Stouffer); a son, Earl Mitchell (Amy); twelve grandchildren, Ryan (Amanda), Beth (Randy), Jeanie (Greg), Alan, Daniel (Jenny), Emily, Maggie (Daniel), Raymond, Mollie, Millie (Cody), Breanna (Caleb), and Logan; nineteen great-grandchildren; her lifelong friends, Norma Hanisek and Richard Julio; several nieces and nephews; and many wonderful friends.
Thelma was adored and treasured by all who knew her and to know her was to love her. Although she faced many challenges in her life, her faith in God and her wonderful sense of humor brought her through them. She will be dearly missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, all of her dear friends, and extended family.
Friends may call on Thursday, August 13th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main Street E., Girard. A Celebration of Life is to be held on the anniversary of her death, August 7, 2021.
Memorials may be made to Lake City U.M. Church, 10087 Sampson Ave., Lake City, PA 16423, Lake City Fire Co., 2232 Rice Ave., Lake City, PA 16423, or to the West County Paramedic Association, 6852 Meadville Road, Girard, PA 16417.
