Aunt thelma you were the closest person next to grandma dixon to me out of her sisters.You've always came when I needed you never late and never upset. You were always encoyraging and wanted nothing but greatness for your children,nieces and nephews.I was scared when I got in trouble at burton everytime because that look you gave me in the office stuck with me and to this day I know what you mean.You will forever be missed and loved.From your great niece jimita dixon and the rest of the family rest beautifully until we meet again.And thank you for having me

Jimita Dixon

Family