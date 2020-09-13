1/1
Thelma Whren
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Thelma Whren, 79, of Erie, Pa., went on to her heavenly home on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born on July 18, 1941 in Marvell, Arkansas to the late Ellis and Alena (Gaines) Thompson.

Thelma moved to Erie at an early age with her family. Under the leadership of Pastor Delta Terry, she joined Shiloh Baptist Church and worked in many capacities. Thelma was very outstanding working with the youth and would always greet you with kindness as an usher. She really loved her church family.

She was a graduate of East High School, class of 1960 and also of Gannon University. Her calling led her to work at Burton Elementary School for 33 years, and she also worked part-time for the Post Office.

Thelma's passion was being with her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed sports; her teams were the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavs.

Thelma was married to Willie Whren for 59 years, before his passing on November 22, 2019.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Thelma was preceded in death by her sisters; Theatrice Martin, Peacolia Thompson, Meridise Barnes, Genotrice Dixon, Emma Buckner, Marilyn Thompson and Sally Thompson; her brothers, Therman and Herman Thompson; and one nephew whom she helped raise, Javon Martin.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons; William E. Whren, New Castle, Pa. and Michael Whren, Princeton, Texas; one sister, Earnice Thompson, Cleveland, Ohio; two nephews she helped raise, Randy and Scott Martin; a special nephew, Gary Thompson; as well as her grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Friends may visit with the family at Shiloh Baptist Church, 901 E. 5th St. on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., where a service will immediately follow with Pastor Anthony G. Harris, M.Div., eulogizing. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504. ALL CDC GUIDELINESS WILL BE FOLLOWED AND EVERYONE MUST WEAR A MASK.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
SEP
14
Service
Shiloh Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences
14 entries
September 12, 2020
Mrs. Whren, had me as student at Burton. Het smile would touch your heart. At church she still had tjat smile. Mike amd Will, you are in my prayers
Pamella Ford
Friend
September 12, 2020
Praying God's comfort to the family.
Charlene &Charles Evans
Classmate
September 12, 2020
You are a beautiful woman and you raised a wonderful Son❤ Mike my heartfelt sympathy goes out to you and your family ❤ God Bless you
Maryann Msadoques
Friend
September 12, 2020
My Prayers and Condolences to the family
Marjorie Jones
Friend
September 12, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Ethel Martin
Friend
September 12, 2020
Blessings prayers and love to the family. Another Saint at home with God, Rest in Praise!
Toni Horton
Family
September 12, 2020
Mike, Will and Randy, My heartfelt condolenses to you and your family. She sounds like a wonderful woman and look at that smile. You’re in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Cathy Elkins
Friend
September 12, 2020
My condolences to the family of Mrs. Thelma Whren. Mrs. Whren knew every student at Burton School AND their parents. She never scolded them she just gave them the look and always smiled! It’s her smile that I will forever remember. Rest in Heaven Mrs.Whren.
Panchitta Robinson
Coworker
September 12, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to Will and the entire Whren family. May God bring you peace that passes all understanding!
Rochelle Brown
Friend
September 12, 2020
My sincere condolences and heartfelt prayers to the Family. ❤❤
john harvey
Friend
September 12, 2020
Thelma was a wonderful woman. Her and my mom were good friends. She was loved and remembered by everyone. My condolences to the family.
Theresa Hunt
Friend
September 12, 2020
Mrs. Whren was a wonderful lady I had the pleasure of knowing and loving my entire life. She treated everyone with love and kindness.
Willie and Mike you are in my thoughts and prayers. I will never forget the smile on your Mom’s face holding my first grandchild and then visiting him in the nursery at the hospital. Telling me I did good. She was a very very special lady I will cherish my memories of her always.
Kristine (Lombardo) Copeland
Friend
September 11, 2020
Well Done my Good and Faithful Servant Aunt Thelma!
Anita Meredith
Family
September 10, 2020
Aunt thelma you were the closest person next to grandma dixon to me out of her sisters.You've always came when I needed you never late and never upset. You were always encoyraging and wanted nothing but greatness for your children,nieces and nephews.I was scared when I got in trouble at burton everytime because that look you gave me in the office stuck with me and to this day I know what you mean.You will forever be missed and loved.From your great niece jimita dixon and the rest of the family rest beautifully until we meet again.And thank you for having me
Jimita Dixon
Family
