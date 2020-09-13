Thelma Whren, 79, of Erie, Pa., went on to her heavenly home on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born on July 18, 1941 in Marvell, Arkansas to the late Ellis and Alena (Gaines) Thompson.
Thelma moved to Erie at an early age with her family. Under the leadership of Pastor Delta Terry, she joined Shiloh Baptist Church and worked in many capacities. Thelma was very outstanding working with the youth and would always greet you with kindness as an usher. She really loved her church family.
She was a graduate of East High School, class of 1960 and also of Gannon University. Her calling led her to work at Burton Elementary School for 33 years, and she also worked part-time for the Post Office.
Thelma's passion was being with her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed sports; her teams were the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavs.
Thelma was married to Willie Whren for 59 years, before his passing on November 22, 2019.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Thelma was preceded in death by her sisters; Theatrice Martin, Peacolia Thompson, Meridise Barnes, Genotrice Dixon, Emma Buckner, Marilyn Thompson and Sally Thompson; her brothers, Therman and Herman Thompson; and one nephew whom she helped raise, Javon Martin.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons; William E. Whren, New Castle, Pa. and Michael Whren, Princeton, Texas; one sister, Earnice Thompson, Cleveland, Ohio; two nephews she helped raise, Randy and Scott Martin; a special nephew, Gary Thompson; as well as her grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Friends may visit with the family at Shiloh Baptist Church, 901 E. 5th St. on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., where a service will immediately follow with Pastor Anthony G. Harris, M.Div., eulogizing. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504. ALL CDC GUIDELINESS WILL BE FOLLOWED AND EVERYONE MUST WEAR A MASK.
