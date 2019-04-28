Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodoere Brosnan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodoere Red P. Teddy Brosnan


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Theodoere Red P. Teddy Brosnan Obituary
Theodoere "Red" P. "Teddy" Brosnan age 87 of Millcreek Township, passed away on Thursday April 25, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital following a four-year battle with Alzheimer's. He was born in Erie on February 7, 1932 a son of the late Stephen and Ann Brosnan (Manning). In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two children, Colleen A. Brosnan and Jeffrey A. Brosnan and one brother Stephen Brosnan.

Ted Proudly served his country in the United State Army during the Korean War. He retired from National Fuel Gas, where he worked as a heavy machine operator and later worked at Elk Valley Golf Course. He enjoyed golfing and walking.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ruth A. Mollberg Brosnan; two children, Karen M. Brosnan Majczyk and James P. Brosnan of North Carolina; three stepchildren, Joseph R. Bardo, Jamie A. (Stephanie) Bardo and Tammy S. Bizzarro; five grandchildren, Heide J. Williams, Shawn, Olivea and Aaliyah Brosnan and John Bizzarro and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Ted is further survived by his sister, Mary Yerigan of California and brother, John Brosnan of Florida.

A memorial service will be announced in the future and arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.

Memorial contributions may be made to Erie First Nazarene Church 5426 Cider Mill Rd. Erie, PA 16509.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now