Theodoere "Red" P. "Teddy" Brosnan age 87 of Millcreek Township, passed away on Thursday April 25, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital following a four-year battle with Alzheimer's. He was born in Erie on February 7, 1932 a son of the late Stephen and Ann Brosnan (Manning). In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two children, Colleen A. Brosnan and Jeffrey A. Brosnan and one brother Stephen Brosnan.
Ted Proudly served his country in the United State Army during the Korean War. He retired from National Fuel Gas, where he worked as a heavy machine operator and later worked at Elk Valley Golf Course. He enjoyed golfing and walking.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ruth A. Mollberg Brosnan; two children, Karen M. Brosnan Majczyk and James P. Brosnan of North Carolina; three stepchildren, Joseph R. Bardo, Jamie A. (Stephanie) Bardo and Tammy S. Bizzarro; five grandchildren, Heide J. Williams, Shawn, Olivea and Aaliyah Brosnan and John Bizzarro and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Ted is further survived by his sister, Mary Yerigan of California and brother, John Brosnan of Florida.
A memorial service will be announced in the future and arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
Memorial contributions may be made to Erie First Nazarene Church 5426 Cider Mill Rd. Erie, PA 16509.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 28, 2019