|
|
Theodore Kreider Jr., age 74, of Springboro, went to see the Lord, quietly, at his home.
He was born November 2, 1945.
"Ted" graduated from Northwestern High School in 1963, and he was on the wrestling team. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1967 and was trained general vehicle repairman and 63C20/cannoneer. Ted served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969 with the 6th Artillery, Battery C, 3rd Battalion. Ted achieved the rank of Spec 4 and was awarded the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal with 2 O/S Bars. Upon discharge in 1969, Ted used the GI Bill to further his skills in welding and fabrication. Ted was an avid traditional bow hunter, and highly skilled with target pistol and long range rifle. His specialty was shooting woodchucks. He had many friends in the area who shared his hobbies and quick wit.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Evelyn L. (Hill) Kreider, and two sisters, Sally Lou Kreider and Mary Kreider Mitchell.
Survivors include his siblings, Margaret Ann (Kreider) Randall of Albion, LeeRoy Kreider of Orofino, Idaho, Rebecca (Kreider) Brookover of Marysville, Ohio, and Nancy (Kreider) Wuenschel of Kingsville, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews that he loved.
Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of a funeral service there at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dr. Ed Huntley officiating. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in the Albion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 25, 2020