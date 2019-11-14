|
Theodore C. "Ted" McQuaid, age 74, of Girard, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Monday, November 11, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, after an extended illness.
He was born in Erie, on May 28, 1945, a son of the late Warren T. and Kathryn Doyle McQuaid.
Ted graduated from Tech Memorial High School in Erie, Pa. in 1963, and attended Toledo School of Meat Cutting. For 44 years he worked as a machinist in the manufacturing industry for the same company, retiring in 2008.
In 2000, a family unbeknownst to us suffered the loss of their son. In their grief and suffering, they donated his organs and Ted received the young man's kidney and pancreas, giving him the gift of 19 additional years. Ted was always grateful for that gift.
It allowed him to enjoy his family and hobbies, including music, playing acoustic guitar, photography and sailing. He was also a skilled woodworking craftsman. He loved little cars, growing tomatoes, talking to people and spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He loved all dogs, especially his Dalmatian, Abbey. Above all, he took pride in his children's and grandchildren's accomplishments.
He is survived by his wife and soul mate of 56 years, Carol Klisart McQuaid, his children, Kimberly (Margot) McQuaid of Canaan, New Hampshire, Christian (Michelle) McQuaid of Millcreek, Zachary (Chelsea) McQuaid of Lake City and his three brothers, Thomas (Jean) Schweitzer, Terry McQuaid and Timothy (Debbie) McQuaid, all of Erie. He is further survived by his beloved grandchildren, of whom he was so proud, Daniel McQuaid, Ellie McQuaid and Jonathan McQuaid.
Ted and his family also wish to thank his many wonderful nurses, doctors, and caregivers who treated him with so much love and compassion. He especially wanted to thank Laura, Destiny, Jessica, Ann, and the rest of the 7-South team at UPMC Hamot in his final days.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard. There will be a private interment at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CORE: Center for Organ Recovery & Education, 204 Sigma Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15238, or to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
"Don't cry because it's over… smile because it happened."
