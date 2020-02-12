Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mattera Funeral Home
188 East State Street
Albion, PA 16401
(814) 756-4151
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Mattera Funeral Home
188 East State Street
Albion, PA 16401
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Mattera Funeral Home
188 East State Street
Albion, PA 16401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Loepp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Loepp Jr.


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore Loepp Jr. Obituary
Theodore Loepp Jr. passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from cardiac arrest.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 2, 1928, the oldest son of Theodore and Nina Loepp.

He grew up in Cleveland, then moved with his parents and siblings to Springboro, Pennsylvania, where he worked at Albro. Ted worked at Sears in the automotive department and at A&P Grocery store in Cleveland before he volunteered for the Army, stationed in Virginia, Kentucky, and Hawaii. In 1950, after his two-year tour was over, he married Shirley Brown from Beaver Center, Pa. Then he was drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict, being stationed in Kentucky and Maryland. After his discharge, he and his wife lived in Cleveland, where he worked at a military tank manufacturing plant. Later he worked at the A&P store in Cleveland a second time, then transferred to the Conneautville store, before going to work for G.E. in Erie for the next two decades.

Showing antique tractors with his friends, especially Dale Fobes (deceased) and Ron Sturtevant, at many venues such as Williamsfield, Ohio, was one of Ted's favorite activities. He was a former member of the Pioneer Steam Engine Society in Saegertown, and was on the Albion Area Fair Board for Antique Tractors.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and four sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years Shirley, his youngest brother Daniel (Kit) of Springboro, one daughter Diane (Everett), three sons Eugene (Wendi), Alan, and Barry (Maureen Simon), seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral service there at 11 a.m. with Pastor Byron Gurnee officiating. A graveside service and interment will be held at Penn Line Cemetery at a later date.

Donations may be made to the Senior Center in Albion, 9 Academy St., Albion, PA 16401, or to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Erie, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501.

To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -