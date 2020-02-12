|
Theodore Loepp Jr. passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from cardiac arrest.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 2, 1928, the oldest son of Theodore and Nina Loepp.
He grew up in Cleveland, then moved with his parents and siblings to Springboro, Pennsylvania, where he worked at Albro. Ted worked at Sears in the automotive department and at A&P Grocery store in Cleveland before he volunteered for the Army, stationed in Virginia, Kentucky, and Hawaii. In 1950, after his two-year tour was over, he married Shirley Brown from Beaver Center, Pa. Then he was drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict, being stationed in Kentucky and Maryland. After his discharge, he and his wife lived in Cleveland, where he worked at a military tank manufacturing plant. Later he worked at the A&P store in Cleveland a second time, then transferred to the Conneautville store, before going to work for G.E. in Erie for the next two decades.
Showing antique tractors with his friends, especially Dale Fobes (deceased) and Ron Sturtevant, at many venues such as Williamsfield, Ohio, was one of Ted's favorite activities. He was a former member of the Pioneer Steam Engine Society in Saegertown, and was on the Albion Area Fair Board for Antique Tractors.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and four sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years Shirley, his youngest brother Daniel (Kit) of Springboro, one daughter Diane (Everett), three sons Eugene (Wendi), Alan, and Barry (Maureen Simon), seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral service there at 11 a.m. with Pastor Byron Gurnee officiating. A graveside service and interment will be held at Penn Line Cemetery at a later date.
Donations may be made to the Senior Center in Albion, 9 Academy St., Albion, PA 16401, or to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Erie, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501.
