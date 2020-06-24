Theodore M. Molly
1941 - 2020
Theodore M. Molly, 79, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Erie Veterans Affairs Community Living Center. He was born in Girard, on March 6, 1941, a son of the late Michael and Mary Petriscse Molly.

Ted graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School and served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked at GE for many years and was a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians and enjoyed bowling and golfing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Molly.

Survivors include his wife of over 46 years, Patricia Bandy Molly; one son, Timothy Molly and his wife, Carolyn, of Gloucester, Va.; one daughter, Tina Marie Keyes and her husband, John, of Fredonia, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Madeline, Emily, Eric, and Spencer; one great--grandchild, Finley Belle; his dear friends, Paul Markham and his wife, Kristen, of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church on Friday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Nicholas Orthodox Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at the VA Medical Center for their loving care, compassion, and guidance shown to Ted and his family during his time there.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 1123 East Avenue, Erie, PA 16503.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
12:30 - 01:00 PM
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church
JUN
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
