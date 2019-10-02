Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:15 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Casimir's Church / Our Mother of Sorrows Parish
629 Hess Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Mazur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore P. Ted Mazur Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore P. Ted Mazur Jr. Obituary
Theodore P. "Ted" Mazur, Jr., age 73, of Millcreek, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at the LECOM Sr. Living Center, after a courageous and hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the son of the late Theodore Sr. and Stella Mazur.

Ted was a 1964 graduate of East High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Ted was employed at General Electric Co. until his retirement, following 37 years of service. He loved doing yard work and was proud of his beautiful garden.

Ted is survived by two brothers, William Mazur (Alexandra "Randi") and Robert Mazur (Karen); one niece; several nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.

Ted's family would like to thank the nurses, aides, doctors and staff at UPMC Hamot 6th Floor Infusion Center and 7 South and the staff at the LECOM Sr. Living Center for their kindness, care and compassion in keeping Ted comfortable during his end of life journey.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., and are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Friday at 10:15 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Saint Casimir's Church / Our Mother of Sorrows Parish, 629 Hess Avenue. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now