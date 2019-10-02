|
|
Theodore P. "Ted" Mazur, Jr., age 73, of Millcreek, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at the LECOM Sr. Living Center, after a courageous and hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the son of the late Theodore Sr. and Stella Mazur.
Ted was a 1964 graduate of East High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Ted was employed at General Electric Co. until his retirement, following 37 years of service. He loved doing yard work and was proud of his beautiful garden.
Ted is survived by two brothers, William Mazur (Alexandra "Randi") and Robert Mazur (Karen); one niece; several nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.
Ted's family would like to thank the nurses, aides, doctors and staff at UPMC Hamot 6th Floor Infusion Center and 7 South and the staff at the LECOM Sr. Living Center for their kindness, care and compassion in keeping Ted comfortable during his end of life journey.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., and are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Friday at 10:15 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Saint Casimir's Church / Our Mother of Sorrows Parish, 629 Hess Avenue. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 2, 2019