Theodore R. "Teddy" Norman, age 77, of Lawrence Park, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born in Erie, on February 19, 1943. He was the only son of the late Theodore R. Norman and Gladys Miller (George).
Teddy was a 1961 graduate of Academy High School. He would often be found in the garage rebuilding engines or restoring older model cars. He was an avid racing fan and even spent time behind the wheel racing his own black '58 Chevy with a 348 and triple carbs.
In 1964, Teddy began his career with Troyer Farms as a distributor to many restaurants, taverns and clubs in the Erie area. He is remembered for generously giving bags of chips to little league ball teams and local kids for Halloween, thus giving him the nickname, "Mr. Chips."
During this time, Teddy was active in the Lawrence Park community, organizing the annual 4th of July parade, block parties, coaching little league baseball, and maintaining the ice skating pond with firewood, hot chocolate, and chips. There was even a time or two he put together a 4th of July in December bonfire. Teddy was lovingly referred to as "The Mayor of Lawrence Park."
From 1980 to 1985, he hosted the popular Mr. Chips Labor Day Bash that would gather together hundreds of friends, many local bands, area businesses, and family from all over to come celebrate the end of another fun filled summer.
In 1984, Teddy opened a number of Outlet Stores around Erie and founded RAT Tools, which he sold for several years until building the company ACE Concrete with his son, who proudly took over after his retirement in 2006. He enjoyed those years spending time with his children and grandchildren, and being outdoors around his home, where friends would stop by daily to catch up or reminisce. You'd find him singing his karaoke favorites, "My Way" or "Lawrence Park, Lawrence Park" (New York, New York). He enjoyed NASCAR, horse track racing, sitting at the beach and listening to Elvis.
Teddy was a kind and generous man and will be lovingly remembered by Bonnie Norman of Lawrence Park, to whom he had been married; two daughters, Michelle Norman of Austin, Texas and Barbra Norman-Mankoski (Tony) of Lawrence Park; one son, Ted "Tuffy" Norman (Kris) of Austin, Texas; 11 grandchildren, Shawn, Taylor, Jason, Christopher, Amy, Andrew, Madeline, Logan, Tyler, Katelyn, and Joshua; three great-grandchildren; and many friends, especially Bee Argeny.
In addition to his parents, Teddy was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Marie Norman.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 7 p.m., conducted by Rev. David Edmunds. At a later date, to be announced, we look forward to remembering Teddy at one more "Mr. Chips Labor Day Bash."
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 11, 2020