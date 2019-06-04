|
Theona M. Sekel, 92, of Cambridge Springs, passed away after a period of declining health, on June 2, 2019, at Edinboro Manor.
Friends may call at the Van Matre Funeral in Cambridge Springs on Wednesday, June 5, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., at which time a Panikhida Service will begin. A funeral service will be held on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church with the Archpriest Reverend Daniel Mathewson, of the church, officiating. Interment will be at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery with a repast meal following at the church hall. Memorials may be made to the Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery Association. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 4, 2019