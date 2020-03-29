|
Theresa A. Malinowski, age 90, of Harborcreek, residing at Pleasant Ridge Manor, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born on October 26, 1929, in Erie, daughter of the late Walter and Martha Markiewicz Michalak.
Theresa was a member of Our Lady of Mercy, R.C. Church. She was an avid grape farmer and loving mother. Theresa always made you laugh with her. She was known for her silly comments and gestures, and "she was always right." The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Pleasant Ridge Manor for the wonderful care given to Theresa.
Survivors include Theresa's son, Douglas R. Malinowski, of Harborcreek; daughter Diane Malinowski Olseon (Christopher N.), of Waterford; her one and only grandson, and buddy, whom she adored greatly, Dylan Oleson, of Waterford; sister, Evelyn Reid, of Ocala, Fla.; her daughter-in-law, Doris Malinowski, of Harborcreek; and many nieces and nephews, including the Florida clan, Jeannine, Laurie and John.
In addition to her parents, Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace J. Malinowski; her son, Daniel J. Malinowski; her three brothers, Edwin, Richard and Alois Michalak; and one sister, Irene Mitulski.
Due to national guidelines concerning Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. A private Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, with interment to follow at St. Gregory Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the – Greater PA Chapter, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2020