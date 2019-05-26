|
Theresa A. (Steele) Sutton, age 80, of Irvine, Pa., passed away there on May 22, 2019, her 80th birthday. Born in Meadville, Pa., on May 22, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Ralph E. and Margaret (Peterson) Steele.
Until her retirement, she worked as a coil winder at Erie General Electric for 27 years. Known as "Grandma Terry", she actively worked for many of the area fairs, and enjoyed fishing, canoeing, camping, 4-wheeling and loved her three kitties, Hollie, Zippy and Sparkle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Sarah Steele, and a brother, Edward Steele.
Survivors include her significant other for over 42 years, Judi E. McDonald; three children, Dorothy Brown, Oil City, Barb Sutton, (Debbie) Erie and Ray Sutton, Erie; a god-child, Terrie Johnson (James), Meadville; two stepchildren, Barry McDonald (Tammy) MD., and Kellie Johnson (Russell) Erie; four grandchildren, Marsha, Timothy, Jessica and Alyssa; a great-granddaughter, Ava; a sister, Cheryl (Steele) Peterson, Paul, Meadville; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Boulevard, Erie, on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until a Memorial Service at 4 p.m.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
