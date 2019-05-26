Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Theresa A. (Steele) Sutton

Theresa A. (Steele) Sutton Obituary
Theresa A. (Steele) Sutton, age 80, of Irvine, Pa., passed away there on May 22, 2019, her 80th birthday. Born in Meadville, Pa., on May 22, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Ralph E. and Margaret (Peterson) Steele.

Until her retirement, she worked as a coil winder at Erie General Electric for 27 years. Known as "Grandma Terry", she actively worked for many of the area fairs, and enjoyed fishing, canoeing, camping, 4-wheeling and loved her three kitties, Hollie, Zippy and Sparkle.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Sarah Steele, and a brother, Edward Steele.

Survivors include her significant other for over 42 years, Judi E. McDonald; three children, Dorothy Brown, Oil City, Barb Sutton, (Debbie) Erie and Ray Sutton, Erie; a god-child, Terrie Johnson (James), Meadville; two stepchildren, Barry McDonald (Tammy) MD., and Kellie Johnson (Russell) Erie; four grandchildren, Marsha, Timothy, Jessica and Alyssa; a great-granddaughter, Ava; a sister, Cheryl (Steele) Peterson, Paul, Meadville; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Boulevard, Erie, on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until a Memorial Service at 4 p.m.

Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 26, 2019
