Theresa B. (Perrino) Freitas, age 91, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. Her transition was a peaceful and dignified passing in the presence of her loving family.
She was born on October 14, 1928 in Erie the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Varletta) Perrino.
Theresa attended Roosevelt Jr. High and Academy High Schools. She married the love of her life, Arthur Freitas, and together they experienced 57 happy years of marriage until Art's passing in 2004. She had worked at Hammermill Paper Co. until becoming a loving mother to her children.
Theresa enjoyed life to the fullest. She was the heart and soul of her family and was the happiest at family gatherings. A typical doting Italian mother, she loved cooking Sunday dinners and made everyone feel welcomed when they visited.
Theresa attended the St. Mary Miraculous and St. Theresa's novenas at St. Patrick Church. Outgoing and friendly, she enjoyed social gatherings, playing bingo, and bowling on the Sister's Bowling League for many years. She was a member of St. Joseph - Bread of Life Catholic Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Arthur Freitas; her sisters, Rose Perrino, Angelina Marofsky, Philimena Zack, Mary Scalzetti; and an infant brother, Donald Perrino.
Theresa is survived by her four children, Carol Trimper and her husband Anthony of Erie, Theresa L. Wilson and her husband Scott of Cave Creek, Ariz., David Freitas and his wife Karen of Oltewah, Tenn., and Arthur A. Freitas and his wife Anna of Erie. She is the grandmother of Katina Carson, Troy Trimper, Michael Freitas, Neil Freitas, Amanda Freitas, and Andrea Bolash. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Trevor Trimper, Dylan Trimper, Kareem Carson, Kayla Brewington, Genevieve Bolash and Ryan Bolash, along with many nieces, nephews and cherished friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge and Elmwood Gardens for the great care provided their mother. Also thanks to the "nursing angels," who do God's work, on the 6th and 7th floors at UPMC Hamot. They made our mother's transition a peaceful and dignified experience.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Monday at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph - Bread of Life Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 15, 2020