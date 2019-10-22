|
On October 20, 2019 Theresa Barbara Misko, loving wife, mother of seven, grandmother of sixteen, and great-grandmother of one went to be with the Lord.
Theresa was born to Alizabeth and Joseph Basa in McKeesport, Pa. She married the love of her life Robert J. Misko on June 1, 1957. They raised five daughters and two sons. She was an incredible selfless woman, sister, wife, mother, friend who cherished her family and all the little things in life... like building tents on the backyard clothes line! She loved to bake and welcomed everyone into her home with homemade goodies! She was a troop leader for Girl Scouts and on a camping trip sprayed the tents for bugs so her troop wouldn't see any spiders! Theresa would often volunteer in the cafeteria at Blessed Sacrament on pizza burger day (the only day her kids would buy) or as a room mother planning holiday parties. After her children were all in school she went to work at Lord Corporation until she retired in 1996.
After retirement she became a snowbird and spent 17 years with her husband enjoying their homes in Erie and Florida and traveling the world. She will forever be in our hearts.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents Alizabeth and Joseph Basa, her brother Joseph Basa, and her sister Helen Colello.
She is survived by her loving husband Bob of 62 years, her brother Edward Basa (Faye), her seven children, Michele Poletti (Robert), Robert Misko, Lisa Pennington (Jack), Kimberly Misko (Robert Wierbinski), Jeffrey Misko (Cindy), Jennifer Rife, and Melissa Devins (Ryan), grandchildren, Matthew Poletti (Samantha), Megan Kuhar (Nick), Sara Jayne Poletti (Brendan Sullivan) Alizabeth Steudler (Zac, whose unique laugh always made her smile), Abigail Steudler, Avery Rife, Brody Rife, Emily Misko, Katie Misko, David Misko, Lillian Misko, Michael Misko, Luke Devins, Hudson Devins, Finley Devins, Bayler Devins and great-grandchild, Clark Kuhar.
The family wishes to thank everyone from Asera Care for their compassion and support during this most difficult time especially Cathy, Kristin, Bob and Stephanie.
Friends are invited to a funeral mass celebrating her life at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1626 West 26th Street, Erie Pennsylvania on Thursday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the , 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 22, 2019