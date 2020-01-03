|
|
Theresa Blakney, age 58, of Pittsburgh, passed away at her residence, on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born in Chicago, Ill., on November 1, 1961 and was raised in Erie by Earnest and the late Annie Morrow Blakney.
Theresa graduated from Tech Memorial High School before enrolling in CCAC. After college, she worked as a Nurse's Assistant, and as a foster parent, a job she was very passionate about. Theresa loved to go to church, listen to gospel music, cook, and talk on the phone, and she was very family oriented.
She is survived by her children, Lekisha Blakney- Carthon (Raphael), Angela Blakney, Shannell Blakney, Jessica Blakney, beloved son Joshua Allen Blakney, Michael Blakney, and honorary daughter Nina Carter. She is further survived by her father, Earnest Blakney, and her siblings, Jean Morrow, Beverly Thorne (Shaune), Brenda Blakney, Earnest Blakney JR (Tameka), Cheryl Blakney, and Darryl Blakney, grandchildren Dealbalik Blakney, Deimunique Blakney, Diamondnique Blakney, KeMauri Vasciannie , Keyonna Vaciannie, Deontay Blakney, Demarionna Vaciannie, Annye Carthon and Christian Carthon, great-grandchildren, Chanel Blakney, Raymauri Cutler, and special great-nieces, Aughna Blakney and Alayna Blakney, and a special uncle, Frank Morrow.
Theresa was preceded in death by her mother, Annie Morrow Blakney, her sister, Eunice Johnson, and her brother, Charles Blakney.
Friends are invited to call on the family on Saturday, January 4th, at Greater Calvary Full Gospel Baptist Church, 2624 German St., Erie, PA 16504, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon with a Eulogy by Bishop Jesse N. Gavin. Burial will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.
Send condolences to www.burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 3, 2020