Theresa C. Czupkowski Snyder, 91, of Erie, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Erie, on October 27, 1928, a daughter of the late, John and Veronica Stankiewicz Czupkowski.
Theresa graduated from East High School. She worked as a telephone operator at G.T.E. for 31 years, retiring in 1991. Theresa was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and was active at the Mercy Center for many years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, and playing cards. Theresa loved spending time with her grandchildren, taking them to the beach and family camp
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Snyder; her former husband, Norman Snyder; her two brothers, John Czupkowski and his wife Kay, and Ray Czupkowski; her four sisters, Joanne Fornalczyk, Frances Rawa, Gabriella Wisniewski and Dorothy Campany; and her daughter-in-law, Tina Snyder.
Survivors include her two sons, Bruce Snyder and his wife Sue; and Ken Snyder and his wife Pam, both of Erie; her four grandchildren, Shannon Quiggle and her husband David, of California, Zachary Snyder, of Erie, Andrew Snyder, of Erie, and Dylan Snyder, of Pittsburgh; her granddaughter, Beatrice Quiggle; her brother, Donald Czupkowksi, of Erie, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to federally mandated guidelines on limiting public gatherings, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the immediate family. Arrangements are being handled by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd.
The Snyder family would like to thank all of Theresa's friends for their thoughts and prayers during this time. Your support and understanding are greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emmaus Ministries Soup Kitchen - 218 E 11th St., Erie, PA 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020