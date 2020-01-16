|
Theresa D. Reisenweber, age 83, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Elmwood Gardens. She was born in Erie, daughter of the late Augustine and Lena Paris Narducci.
Theresa graduated from St. Benedict Academy in 1954. She was a CCD teacher in the Erie Diocese and Metuchen, N.J., and was a member of St. James R.C. Church and St. Ann Church. An avid reader, Theresa also enjoyed playing the piano and was devoted to her grandchildren and the rosary. She had previously been a Eucharistic Minister at St. James and an assistant counselor at Hospitality House.
Theresa is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert C. Reisenweber; one daughter, Maryann Petri; three grandchildren, Ciara, Padraig, and Brendan; two brothers, James Narducci of California and Adrian Narducci (Betty) of Erie; a cousin, Patricia Narducci of New Hampshire; and several nieces and one nephew.
In addition to her parents, Theresa was preceded in death by one son, Andrew Francis.
A special thanks goes to Elmwood Gardens Staff and UPMC Hospice for their generous kindness and care.
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. James R.C. Church, 2635 Buffalo Road, on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Church, 2635 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 16, 2020