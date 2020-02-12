|
|
Theresa D. (DeLuca) Vigorito, age 91, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Walnut Creek Healthcare and Rehabilitation, surrounded by her family. Born in Erie, on December 10, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Virginia (Mokwa) DeLuca.
Theresa worked as a molder for Lakeland Plastics for 20 years and then worked for Berlo Manufacturing, retiring in 1983.
Theresa enjoyed all sports, but especially watching her grandkids and the Pittsburgh Steelers. She participated in a golf league at Erie Golf Course for many years. She cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Theresa was the life of the party and always enjoyed being with the "girls." She loved singing and late-night rides around the dock with her late husband. She also had many good times at Diane McShane's hair salon with close friends.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Louis J. Vigorito; a brother-in-law, Joseph Vigorito, wife Florence; and a nephew, Brian Brown.
Survivors include her two daughters, Rebecca Pollock, husband Donald and Sandra Birch, husband Thaddeus Jr., both of Erie; five grandchildren, Matthew Pollock, wife Kelly and Stacy Passalinqua, husband Matthew, Jeffrey Birch, wife Danielle, Jamie Youkers, husband Tanner, and Justin Birch; eight great-grandchildren, Cierra and Jacob Pollock and Trevor, Travis, and Bella Birch, Chase and Tyson Youkers, and Nicholas Passalinqua; two great-great-grandchildren, Giovani and Raena Pollock; a sister, Dorothy Brown; three sisters-in-law, Elena Tomasetti, Gabriel Vigorito, Maria Antoinette Parr; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. from at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. Services will be held there on Friday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 West 26th St., at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Grady's Decision, P.O. Box 9343, Erie, PA 16507, or to , 1001 State St. # 502, Erie, PA 16501.
