|
|
Theresa F. Hunt Kaulis Olson, 88, of Erie, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. Vincent Health Center following a brief illness. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 24, 1931, a daughter of the late Elmer and Loretta Hunt. Theresa graduated from East High School and enjoyed old movies and crafts. She was a very social person and enjoyed keeping up with the latest fashions.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Eugene Kaulis; her second husband, John Olson; one daughter, Linda Sue Kaulis Riethmiller; her great-grandson, William Erickson; and a number of brothers and sisters.
Survivors include two sons, Eugene Kaulis and his wife, Kathleen, and Richard Kaulis, all of Erie; seven grandchildren, Kyle Kaulis (Amy), Kelly Erickson (Chris), Joseph Calabrese (Arete), Matt Calabrese, Jack Kaulis, Rachel Kaulis and Katie Riethmiller; and six great-grandchildren, Ayden, Reid, Liam, Dylan, Matthew and Oscar.
Friends are invited to a memorial service at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home. Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Saturday at 11 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to a . Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2019