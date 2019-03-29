Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa F. Hunt Kaulis Olson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theresa F. Hunt Kaulis Olson Obituary
Theresa F. Hunt Kaulis Olson, 88, of Erie, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. Vincent Health Center following a brief illness. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 24, 1931, a daughter of the late Elmer and Loretta Hunt. Theresa graduated from East High School and enjoyed old movies and crafts. She was a very social person and enjoyed keeping up with the latest fashions.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Eugene Kaulis; her second husband, John Olson; one daughter, Linda Sue Kaulis Riethmiller; her great-grandson, William Erickson; and a number of brothers and sisters.

Survivors include two sons, Eugene Kaulis and his wife, Kathleen, and Richard Kaulis, all of Erie; seven grandchildren, Kyle Kaulis (Amy), Kelly Erickson (Chris), Joseph Calabrese (Arete), Matt Calabrese, Jack Kaulis, Rachel Kaulis and Katie Riethmiller; and six great-grandchildren, Ayden, Reid, Liam, Dylan, Matthew and Oscar.

Friends are invited to a memorial service at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home. Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Saturday at 11 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions can be made to a . Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now