Theresa Fredrychowski Hodapp, 89, of Erie, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Home East. She was born in Erie, on November 13, 1929, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Fredrychowski.
Theresa worked at OK Cleaners and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and cooking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Hodapp; three sisters, Mary Nordstrom, Jean Zielinski, and Doris Bennett; and ten brothers, John and Stanley Fredrychowski in infancy, and Walter, Alex, Raymond, Joseph, Theodore, Steven, Edward, and Harry Fredrychowski.
Survivors include one son, James Hodapp and his wife, Mercita, of Wattsburg; four grandchildren, Ian (Amy), Brandon (Stephanie), Shane (fiancé Alison), and Kyle (Missy); two great-granddaughters, Mia and Skylar; and many nieces and nephews including, Harry Nordstrom, Patricia Boehm, and Pamela Leise.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m., and at St. Boniface Catholic Church on Thursday morning from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 11 a.m. Burial will be private, and at the convenience of the family, in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 9367 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 12, 2019