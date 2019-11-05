|
Theresa Kupniewski Krawiec, 85, of Erie, passed on Friday, November 1, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, surrounded by her five babies and many of theirs. She was born on September 5, 1934, daughter of the late Anthony and Boleslawa Kupniewski.
In her younger years, she modeled and then worked for Keystone Laundry until becoming a full-time Mom. Afterwards, venturing out into the workplace, she would be at St. Mary's Home. She would later have a career in many clubs, including Erie Club, Siebenbuerger Club, Maennerchor Club, and then retiring from East Erie Turners, where she worked in the kitchen as a cook. Finally, she worked part time at Arconetic Cleaning Company for extra money.
Theresa was preceded in death by her brothers Anthony and Zygmund Kupniewski, and sisters Irene Zawacki, Dorothy Kupniewski, Trudy Cooper, and Helen Hoderny.
Survivors include her children Mary Criscione and her husband Joe, Al Krawiec and his wife Debbie, John Krawiec, Jackie Krawiec, and Cindy Krawiec, grandchildren Zachary Criscione and his wife Megan, Dee Criscione, Elizabeth Mullin and her husband Evan, Joseph Krawiec, Amanda and Isaac Krawiec, Cassie, Sarah, Brooke and Victoria Krawiec, and Isabelle Krawiec, and great-grandchildren Jay Walton and Roman Criscione, Maddy and Noah Criscione, Jacqueline, Ariel, and Dayton Steele, Eva Carruthers and Athena Krawiec.
Theresa was a fighter, brave and strong, with a heart of gold. She loved to cook with her signature soup kettle, and you never took her out to eat before checking if they had mashed potatoes and gravy. She loved to sun bathe with a concoction of iodine and baby oil. Enjoying adventure until her physical body became too tired and could no longer keep up with the spirit within, it was time to return home as she longed to be held again by her mother, losing her when she was just five. Leaving us for now, we surrender her to them with all our love, always and forever.
Visitation will be held at the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 6 p.m. until the time of the service at 8 p.m. Burial will be private.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 5, 2019