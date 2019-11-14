|
Theresa M. Zaczyk Adamus, age 89, of Harborcreek Township, passed away Sunday morning, November 10, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in Erie, on November 19, 1929, a daughter of the late Blaise and Lillian Bednarowicz Zaczyk.
She is survived by her five children: Frederick Adamus II of Lawrence Park, Pa., Theresa "Terri" Archer of North East, Pa., LeAnne Hartley and her husband Stephen of Tempe, Ariz., Jon M. Adamus and his wife Tamara of Cement City, Mich., and Jerome Adamus and his wife Sheila of Millcreek, Pa., 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by three brothers: Frank, Lawrence and George Zaczyk, and two sisters: Ceil Heim and Carol Ganza, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frederick Adamus, a sister Marianne DiMattio and her son-in-law James Archer.
Theresa was a member of Mt. Calvary R. C. Church.
She worked at Hammermill Paper Co. for seven years and then retired from Erie Insurance after 17 years service.
She enjoyed bingo and visiting the Casino.
Friends may call at the G. R. Bailey Funeral Home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., where a prayer service will be conducted Saturday morning at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mark the Evangelist R. C. Church at 10:30.
Burial, in Calvary Cemetery, will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 14, 2019