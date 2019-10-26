Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38th Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
516 East 13th Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Ignasiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Margaret (Guzowski) Ignasiak


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Margaret (Guzowski) Ignasiak Obituary
Sadly, we lost our dear mother, Theresa Margaret (Guzowski) Ignasiak, age 92, who passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at her son's residence. She was born in Erie, on March 12, 1927, a daughter of the late Joseph and Stella (Duchnowski) Guzowski.

She was a strong and loving mom that taught her family to all be the same. Her greatest accomplishments in life were being married to our dad and celebrating their 40th anniversary. She was the matriarch of our large, loving, and beautiful family. She was always there for her family and will be greatly missed.

Theresa attended St. Benedict's Academy. She worked just like "Rosie the Riveter," riveting airplane wings during World War II. She worked at General Electric and was one of the women who started the group R.A.G.E. She was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Church and its MOM'S club. At the age of 62, Theresa learned to drive and drove until 92.

Theresa looked forward every year to celebrating the "Zabawa" Festival at Holy Trinity Church. She loved dancing the polka there and her family was blessed to have her there this past summer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo F. Ignasiak, Sr.; a sister, Stella Rogalski; four brothers, Joseph, Alois, Alphonse and Frank Guzowski; and two sons-in-law, Robert Kaczenski and Thomas Liebel.

Survivors include her six children, Gloria Kaczenski, Susan Szymecki (Chet), Leona Liebel, Maria Izbicki, Leo Ignasiak Jr., and Cheryl Puntil (Ron); 17 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

Theresa's family would like to give a "special thank" you to her caregiver Stephanie Fischer.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Blvd. on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. and are invited to a funeral mass on Monday at St. Stanislaus Church, 516 East 13th Street at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Memorials may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 516 E 13th St. Erie, PA 16503.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now