Sadly, we lost our dear mother, Theresa Margaret (Guzowski) Ignasiak, age 92, who passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at her son's residence. She was born in Erie, on March 12, 1927, a daughter of the late Joseph and Stella (Duchnowski) Guzowski.
She was a strong and loving mom that taught her family to all be the same. Her greatest accomplishments in life were being married to our dad and celebrating their 40th anniversary. She was the matriarch of our large, loving, and beautiful family. She was always there for her family and will be greatly missed.
Theresa attended St. Benedict's Academy. She worked just like "Rosie the Riveter," riveting airplane wings during World War II. She worked at General Electric and was one of the women who started the group R.A.G.E. She was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Church and its MOM'S club. At the age of 62, Theresa learned to drive and drove until 92.
Theresa looked forward every year to celebrating the "Zabawa" Festival at Holy Trinity Church. She loved dancing the polka there and her family was blessed to have her there this past summer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo F. Ignasiak, Sr.; a sister, Stella Rogalski; four brothers, Joseph, Alois, Alphonse and Frank Guzowski; and two sons-in-law, Robert Kaczenski and Thomas Liebel.
Survivors include her six children, Gloria Kaczenski, Susan Szymecki (Chet), Leona Liebel, Maria Izbicki, Leo Ignasiak Jr., and Cheryl Puntil (Ron); 17 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Theresa's family would like to give a "special thank" you to her caregiver Stephanie Fischer.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Blvd. on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. and are invited to a funeral mass on Monday at St. Stanislaus Church, 516 East 13th Street at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Memorials may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 516 E 13th St. Erie, PA 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 26, 2019