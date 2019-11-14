|
Westfield
Theresa Marie "Terri" (Roberts) Wheeler, age 80, of Prospect Road, Westfield, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Westfield Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
Theresa was born on January 22, 1939, in Erie, Pennsylvania, and was the daughter of the late Myron Joel and Zelda (Cozzadd) Roberts.
She was raised in western Crawford County, Pa., and graduated from Conneautville Schools. Theresa continued her education at Behrend College, studying business, and had been employed by General Motors in the Warrantee Department. She changed careers and trained to be a registered nurse, having worked for the MLK Center, the JFK Center and at St. Mary's Home, all in Erie. She moved to Chautauqua County, N.Y. and continued her work as an RN at various clinics and doctors' offices, and retired from the Medical Offices of Dr. Daniel J. Cracium, M.D., in Fredonia, N.Y.
Terri was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church of Mayville, N.Y., and was a person of strong and committed faith. She served her Church in many ways, including serving on numerous committees and commissions, as well as countless hours and miles traveling for the Episcopal Diocese of WNY. She had been a member of the OES, Daughters of the Nile, had a fantastic knack for interior design and decorating, and was an avid gardener. She was a member of and Past President of the Westfield Area Garden Club. Theresa loved to travel and she loved all animals, especially her many dogs and several cats over the years. She will be missed by her Pug, Sweetie Pie. Family and faith went hand in hand, and she loved them both.
Survivors include her husband of 12 years, Charles R. Wheeler, whom she married on June 23, 2007 and her son, Myron Scott "Mike" Connick of North East, Pa. and her two daughters, Diane Lee of Girard, Pa., and Terrie Marie Osterhout of Tulsa, Okla., as well as her stepchildren, Heidi Greene of Pittsburgh, Pa., and R.J. Hauser of Texas. Terri is further survived by her grandchildren, Erik, Christopher, Marissa, Adam, and her step-grandchildren, Sam, Max, Katie, Ben, Anthony, Michael, Robert, Samantha and Dominic. Many great-grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded in death by her second husband, Raymond J. Hauser, who died in 2000 and by her stepson, Joseph Hauser.
Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Mason Funeral Home, 37 Clinton St., Westfield, NY 14787, and are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the St. Paul's Episcopal Church 99 So. Erie St., Mayville, NY 14757, with Rev. Richard Elberfeld officiating.
Burial will be in Beaver Center Cemetery, Beaver Township, Crawford County, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 99 So. Erie, St., Mayville, NY 14757, or to the Northern Chautauqua Canine Rescue, 7540 N. Gale St., Westfield, NY 14787.
