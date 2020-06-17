Theresa Kuzma Taft, 85, a resident of Manchester Commons, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 after several years of chronic illness. She was born in Erie on September 28, 1934 a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Anna Mary Grega Kuzma.
Theresa graduated from Holy Family grade school and St. Benedict Academy. She entered the convent of the Benedictine nuns in 1952 and taught Home Economics at her alma mater for many years. Theresa attended Villa Maria College and earned her B.S. degree in Home Economics and then went on to attend Mercyhurst College for Sociology and Literature. She also attended Gannon College where she took courses in Christian Unity and further studied at Saint Louis University of Missouri for post-graduate work graduating with a Master's of Education and a Major in Home Economics becoming a registered Dietician and Nutritionist.
Her continuing education took her to Pennsylvania State University where she became certified to teach secondary and adult education in both Ohio and Pennsylvania. She then completed her studies in Business Administration at the University of Berkeley at California. During her tenure as a nun, Theresa taught at St. Benedict Academy, Kennedy Christian, and Hickory Senior High Schools before moving on to her most prized vocation of being a dietician.
Theresa received a dispensation from her Perpetual Vows as a Benedictine in 1976 and while working at GECAC she met and married Richard Taft in 1978 and was with him until his death in 2013. During that time she was employed by the Twin Towers Nursing Facility of Cincinnati and then the Pennsylvania Soldiers and Sailors Home of Erie as Director of Dietetic Services until her retirement in 1998.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Richard, she was preceded in death by one sister, Sr. Anna Mae Kuzma, OSF.
She is survived by five brothers, Frank (Elaine) Kuzma, Deacon Glenn (Carol) Kuzma, Paul (Frances) Kuzma, Joseph (Roberta) Kuzma, and Michael (Linda) Kuzma; four sisters, Sr. Rose Kuzma, OSF of Pittsburgh, Pauline Kisiel and Mary Ellen (William) Haynes, all of Erie, and Marilyn Moore of South Carolina; four step-children, Tammy Taft (Carl Swartznager) of Meadville, Tracy Kramer of Pittsburgh, Theodore Taft of Kentucky, and Randall (Shelly) Taft of Florida; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and several step grandchildren.
Theresa was a social butterfly known for her vibrant smile. She especially enjoyed being "in-charge". She loved parties and setting up the food arrangements. Travel was another love and she visited Florida and Hawaii as often as she could. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
We would like to thank all of the staff at Manchester Commons for the excellent care she received while a resident there, "even though she tried to take over their kitchen". We were also appreciative of the care given by the UPMC Hospice team. Thank you all.
There will be no viewing and services will be private for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 2500 W. 12th St., Erie, 16505; the Sight Center of NWPA, 2545 W. 26th St., Erie, 16506; Manchester Commons Retirement Community, 6351 W. Lake Rd., Erie, 16505; or to a charity of ones choice
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Theresa graduated from Holy Family grade school and St. Benedict Academy. She entered the convent of the Benedictine nuns in 1952 and taught Home Economics at her alma mater for many years. Theresa attended Villa Maria College and earned her B.S. degree in Home Economics and then went on to attend Mercyhurst College for Sociology and Literature. She also attended Gannon College where she took courses in Christian Unity and further studied at Saint Louis University of Missouri for post-graduate work graduating with a Master's of Education and a Major in Home Economics becoming a registered Dietician and Nutritionist.
Her continuing education took her to Pennsylvania State University where she became certified to teach secondary and adult education in both Ohio and Pennsylvania. She then completed her studies in Business Administration at the University of Berkeley at California. During her tenure as a nun, Theresa taught at St. Benedict Academy, Kennedy Christian, and Hickory Senior High Schools before moving on to her most prized vocation of being a dietician.
Theresa received a dispensation from her Perpetual Vows as a Benedictine in 1976 and while working at GECAC she met and married Richard Taft in 1978 and was with him until his death in 2013. During that time she was employed by the Twin Towers Nursing Facility of Cincinnati and then the Pennsylvania Soldiers and Sailors Home of Erie as Director of Dietetic Services until her retirement in 1998.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Richard, she was preceded in death by one sister, Sr. Anna Mae Kuzma, OSF.
She is survived by five brothers, Frank (Elaine) Kuzma, Deacon Glenn (Carol) Kuzma, Paul (Frances) Kuzma, Joseph (Roberta) Kuzma, and Michael (Linda) Kuzma; four sisters, Sr. Rose Kuzma, OSF of Pittsburgh, Pauline Kisiel and Mary Ellen (William) Haynes, all of Erie, and Marilyn Moore of South Carolina; four step-children, Tammy Taft (Carl Swartznager) of Meadville, Tracy Kramer of Pittsburgh, Theodore Taft of Kentucky, and Randall (Shelly) Taft of Florida; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and several step grandchildren.
Theresa was a social butterfly known for her vibrant smile. She especially enjoyed being "in-charge". She loved parties and setting up the food arrangements. Travel was another love and she visited Florida and Hawaii as often as she could. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
We would like to thank all of the staff at Manchester Commons for the excellent care she received while a resident there, "even though she tried to take over their kitchen". We were also appreciative of the care given by the UPMC Hospice team. Thank you all.
There will be no viewing and services will be private for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 2500 W. 12th St., Erie, 16505; the Sight Center of NWPA, 2545 W. 26th St., Erie, 16506; Manchester Commons Retirement Community, 6351 W. Lake Rd., Erie, 16505; or to a charity of ones choice
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 17, 2020.