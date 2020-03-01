|
|
Theresa Welsh, 68, of Springboro, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on February 25, 2020.
She was born in Erie, Pa., on November 5, 1951, the daughter of Charles and the late Gladys Smisko. She is survived by her son, Geoffrey Welsh (wife Amy) of Fairview, and their daughter, Theresa's granddaughter, Rylee.
She attended General McLane High School with the class of 1969. Theresa enjoyed crafting, bingo, and going to the casino. Theresa loved cooking and baking, along with helping other people. She loved taking care of her animals.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) Milovanovich; her sisters, Rosemary Habas and Peggy Sargent, and her brother in law, Christian Mason.
She will be greatly missed by her father; her sister, Ruth (Babe) Mason of Edinboro, and her brother, Charles (Chip) Smisko and his wife, Julie of Cattasauqua, Pa.; two nephews, Kenneth and Justin Mason of Erie and two nieces, Caitlyn and Courtney Smisko of Allentown, Pa. Theresa also had an extended family of an aunt and many cousins along with a network of friends who will greatly miss her. The family also wants to acknowledge a special friend, Reggie Broad, for her friendship throughout the years.
Memorials may be made to Because you Care in memory of Theresa's love of animals.
There will be no funeral service or calling hours per her request.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting with arrangements.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 1, 2020