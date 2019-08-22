|
|
Theresa "Teri" M. Meehl Robb, 85, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Forestview Skilled Care. She was born December 25, 1933, to Margaret Yochim and William Meehl.
She graduated in 1953 from Academy High School, became a homemaker, and was active with the St. Vincent Auxiliary. She and her husband, Richard Robb, past Chief of the Erie Fire Department, were founding members of the Firefighters Historical Museum. They spent many hours at the museum dusting, cleaning, providing tours, and enjoying the many visitors. Teri also enjoyed traveling, gardening, and loved dogs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Robb, in January 2009; and her beloved dog, Buddy, in October 2018.
She is survived by her niece and caregiver, Patty Almeda; cousins, Peggy Greene and Joan Baldwin; nieces and nephews, Tom Greene, Jr., Bob Greene, Mary Pettys, Rene Baldwin, Melissa Elegeer, Kathy Zabrosky, and Bob Gilson; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Teri is also survived by lifelong friends, Linda and Kelly Ferrie of Scandia, Pa. and Bob Feikls.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. and are invited to a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Mary, Queen of Peace Mausoleum
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Firefighters Historical Museum, 428 Chestnut St., Erie, PA 16507 or Heartland Hospice, 719 Indiana Dr., Erie, PA 16505.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 22, 2019