Theresa "Terry" (Presser) Conti, 74, of Erie, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital. She was born November 26, 1944 in Erie, a daughter of the late Walter and Mary Jaworowski Presser.



She was a graduate of Academy High School and Gannon University.



Terry worked at General Electric, Erie Times-News, and Zurn Industries Fluid Handling Division. She was instrumental in assisting with the establishment of the Fluid Engineering Division of TM Industrial Supply, Inc., where she worked for over 30 years.



Terry served as the Recording Secretary for the Siebenbuerger Ladies Auxiliary. She was a proud member of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary for many years.



She enjoyed boating, golfing, bowling, reading, traveling and crossword picture puzzles.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Salvatore R. Conti; faithful pet, Benji; sisters, Patricia Roward and Elizabeth (Betty) Wise; nephews, Matthew and Quinn Presser-Palmer; and niece, Susan Felde.



She is survived by two sisters, Marie Mook (Bill) and Barbara Presser (Laurie Palmer); five nieces, Jemma, Makayla, Sidney, Emily and Laura Hollbrook; and five nephews, Ryan, Brandon, and Keith Hollbrook, Wally and Ted Schultz. Terry is also survived by her close friend Bonnie Dombrowski.



Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry St., on Tuesday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and may attend a service there on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 West Street, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E 10th St, Erie, PA 16511. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.



Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits. Published in the Erie Times-News on May 13, 2019