Therese M. Bogusz, 87 passed away Wednesday June 5, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Manor. She was born in Erie on December 11, 1931, daughter of the late Frank and Anna Zajkowski Bogusz.
Therese retired as a stenographer from Erie Forge & Steel. She was a member of Holy Trinity Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Marie Teresa Bogusz and her brother Casimer Bogusz.
Survivors include her cousin Helen Rawa, and her Godson Rev. Mark O'Hern.
No calling hours were observed.
A Funeral Mass was held on Friday, June 6, 2019 at Holy Trinity Church with private burial in Trinity Cemetery. The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc. 2101 Ash St. handled the arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 9, 2019