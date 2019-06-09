Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slomski Funeral Home
2101 Ash Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 454-2613
Resources
More Obituaries for Therese Bogusz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therese M. Bogusz


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Therese M. Bogusz Obituary
Therese M. Bogusz, 87 passed away Wednesday June 5, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Manor. She was born in Erie on December 11, 1931, daughter of the late Frank and Anna Zajkowski Bogusz.

Therese retired as a stenographer from Erie Forge & Steel. She was a member of Holy Trinity Church.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Marie Teresa Bogusz and her brother Casimer Bogusz.

Survivors include her cousin Helen Rawa, and her Godson Rev. Mark O'Hern.

No calling hours were observed.

A Funeral Mass was held on Friday, June 6, 2019 at Holy Trinity Church with private burial in Trinity Cemetery. The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc. 2101 Ash St. handled the arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now