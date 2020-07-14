1/1
Therese M. Hunter
Peace at Last

Therese Marie Hunter, age 89, passed away on July 9, 2020, at Independence Court of Erie, where she had been a resident for the past 21 years. Therese was born on April 3, 1931, in Oil City, Pa., the daughter of John J. and Grace B. Wright Hunter.

She was the last surviving member of the Hunter family, predeceased by her sister, Eileen Hunter Seymour, and brothers, John, William, Robert "Bob," and Gene.

Although she didn't have children of her own, she had many nieces and nephews of whom she thought highly. She also made many friends over the years at Independence Court (ICE), along with the many agencies that cared for her throughout her lifetime. She was a breast cancer survivor and was extremely proud of her Irish heritage. St. Patrick's Day was a special day to celebrate.

Thanks to all who loved her and cared for her. She loved you, too. The staff at ICE and Asera Care are to be commended for the excellent care given to Therese. Most especially Peg and Valerie and staff at ICE - there are too many to mention. Her sister-in-law, Marjorie Shreffler of Townville, and close friends, Toni Derks and Lorena Derks are especially glad to have known Therese.

There will be no public services at this time. Therese will be laid to rest in Waterford Cemetery. Arrangements are by Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford and condolences may be shared at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Irish Blessing: "May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand."

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Van Matre Funeral Home
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
(814) 796-2413
Memories & Condolences
July 13, 2020
Therese was such a sweet and kind person. I still have every card she gave me just to let me know she was thinking of me. I haven't seen Therese but I have thought of her often since leaving ICE. She and everyone that loved her is in my prayers.
Marlise Gilson
Friend
