Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656

Theron George Earll Rusty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theron George Earll Rusty Obituary
Theron George Earll "Rusty", age 52, of Erie, passed away at home on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Rusty was born in Erie on October 26, 1967, son of the late Theron E. Earll and Janet Wilson Earll Fitch.

Rusty graduated from Tech Memorial High School in 1987 and then enlisted in the U.S. Army. He attended Gannon University and worked at Travel Centers of America. Rusty was a die-hard Buffalo Bills fan and was a very proud and loving husband and dad.

Rusty is survived by his wife and best friend of 22 years, Mary Beth Masci Earll; his two daughters, Jocelyn and Gabrielle; his aunt, Cora Stuttler; and extended members of the Earll, Wilson, and Fitch families. Rusty is further survived by friends he considered family, Joyce Yeast (Mom), John Yeast, Jeff Heinrich, and Jeff Lijewski.

In accordance with Rusty's wishes, there will be no public services. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date to remember Rusty. Please keep him in your prayers and thoughts. Go Bills!

Arrangements are being handled through the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -