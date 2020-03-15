|
Theron George Earll "Rusty", age 52, of Erie, passed away at home on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Rusty was born in Erie on October 26, 1967, son of the late Theron E. Earll and Janet Wilson Earll Fitch.
Rusty graduated from Tech Memorial High School in 1987 and then enlisted in the U.S. Army. He attended Gannon University and worked at Travel Centers of America. Rusty was a die-hard Buffalo Bills fan and was a very proud and loving husband and dad.
Rusty is survived by his wife and best friend of 22 years, Mary Beth Masci Earll; his two daughters, Jocelyn and Gabrielle; his aunt, Cora Stuttler; and extended members of the Earll, Wilson, and Fitch families. Rusty is further survived by friends he considered family, Joyce Yeast (Mom), John Yeast, Jeff Heinrich, and Jeff Lijewski.
In accordance with Rusty's wishes, there will be no public services. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date to remember Rusty. Please keep him in your prayers and thoughts. Go Bills!
Arrangements are being handled through the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 15, 2020