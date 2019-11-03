Home

Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Thinh D. Phung


1961 - 2019
Thinh D. Phung Obituary
Thinh D. Phung, age 57, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at UPMC Hamot.

He was born December 1, 1961 in Saigon, Vietnam, a son of the late Vy Viet Phung and An Thi Hoang.

Thinh graduated from St. Mary's School and Technical Memorial High School. He belonged to the Vietnamese community in Erie. All his life, he was very close to his mother. His most favorite niece is Le-Ann Tate who gave him the nick name Bazooka.

Survivors include three brothers: Dinh Phung, Thanh Phung and Viet Phung and his wife Kieu Diem Nguyen; and five sisters: Khanh Linh Phung and her husband Chan Tran (also his favorite brother-in-law), Nu Phung, Hong Que Le, Kim Thanh Pham and Linh Hoang Phung. He is further survived by seven nieces, sevee nephews, eight grandnieces and 11 grandnephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, 602 W. 10th St. on Monday, November 4th, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.; and Tuesday from 9 until 11 a.m., followed by burial at Erie Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 3, 2019
