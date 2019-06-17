Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Thomas A. Fuller Obituary
Thomas A. Fuller, age 41, of Harborcreek, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born in Erie on April 17, 1978, son of George Fuller, Sr. (Lori) and Laura Reisinger.

Thomas was a self-employed roofer and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by five siblings, Tereasa Ion, Christine Fuller, Katrina Rodgers, Gary Fuller, and George Fuller, Jr.; one half-sister, Chelsea Fuller; his girlfriend, Katie Diloreto; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 8 p.m. Private burial will take place at Erie County Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.

Published in the Erie Times-News on June 17, 2019
