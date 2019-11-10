Erie Times-News Obituaries
Thomas A. "Hawkeye" Hokaj


1940 - 2019
Thomas A. "Hawkeye" Hokaj Obituary
Thomas A. Hokaj, "Hawkeye," age 79, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

He was born on September 17, 1940 in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of the late Leo and Emily (Wojecki) Hokaj.

Tom graduated from Erie Tech in 1958. Upon graduation, he served in the US Navy as a SeaBee. Tom retired in 2000 as a Union Carpenter.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Linda (Culver) Hokaj, a son, Joseph Hokaj, and a brother, Leo Hokaj Jr.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Heidi Moorhead (Doug) of Guys Mills, Pa., daughter-in-law, Shannon Hokaj, and grandchildren, Rainey Hokaj, Marley Hokaj, Dane Hawkeye Moorhead, and Liliane Moorhead, brothers, Edward Hokaj of Buffallo, N.Y., and Hank Hokaj (Judy) of Pheonix, Ariz., and his close friend and caregiver, Mary Pat Hollicathey.

Services will be private. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank Family Hospice of Erie for their kindness and care. They would also like to thank the Maria House Project for all of their help.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Family Hospice of Erie 1700 Peach Street Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501 or the Maria House Project 1218 French St. #7, Erie, PA 16501.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 10, 2019
