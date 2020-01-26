Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Rd.
Erie, PA
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Rd.
Erie, PA
Thomas A. Ludwig


1939 - 2020
Thomas A. Ludwig Obituary
Thomas A. Ludwig, age 80, of Erie, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. He was born in New Florence, Pa., on July 7, 1939, son of the late Karl and Anna Ludwig.

Tom was a 1957 graduate of United High School in Armaugh, Pa., and attended UPJ and Gannon College. He was a veteran of the US Army, stationed in Germany. Tom was a Data Sales Consultant for GTE and Regional Sales Manager in Pa. and N.Y., retiring from Verizon in 1993. He was a volunteer at the Barber National Institute through the Sertoma Club. He also enjoyed golfing.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Ludwig; brothers, Fred, John and Peter Ludwig; and sisters, Kaye Pearce, Martha Anderson, and Susan Petrusic.

He is survived by three children, Karl Ludwig (Elizabeth), Stephanie Germ (Gregory), and Thomas Ludwig II; three sisters, Edna Weaver (Dwight), Carolyn Smith (Edward) and Theresa Fleck; one grandson, Peter Germ; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Jean Kuebler.

Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Erie Chapter Trustee Scholarship, c/o Penn State Behrend, 4701 College Drive, Erie, PA 16563.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 26, 2020
