Glunt Funeral Home
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
(814) 734-1611
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Fairview Bible Church
6100 Avonia Rd.
Fairview, PA
Thomas Andrew Coburn Jr., passed peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He had just celebrated his 83rd birthday on the 5th of March.

Tom was a loving father to his children and a faithful friend to many. An avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as an occasional round of golf, he was also a proud life member of the National Rifle Association. For most of his life, Tom worked as a screw machine journeymen, and eventually retired from his career at his last place of employment, Sepco Erie.

For Tom's family, it is on one hand a time of sorrow and mourning; saying goodbye to a dearly loved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. But on the other hand, it is a time of celebration, knowing that Tom was fully trusting in Jesus Christ alone as his personal savior, and is therefore now in the presence of God and entering into eternal life with Him. The words of the Apostle Paul in 2 Corinthians five, verse eight, is of great comfort: "We are of good courage, I say, and prefer rather to be absent from the body and to be at home with the Lord." Tom is at home with the Lord today, and that is certainly worth celebrating, even through our tears.

Tom is survived by four of his children; Thomas A. Coburn III, Gregory L. Coburn, Brian D. Coburn, and Keri L. Bowers; along with nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A fourth son, Jeffery Steven, died of cancer as an infant in 1964. What a joy to know that Tom and Jeffery have been reunited after all these years.

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Heartland Hospice for their kind and thoughtful care during the last few days of Tom's life.

A memorial service for friends and family will be held at Fairview Bible Church, 6100 Avonia Rd., Fairview, Pa., on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to McKean Hose Company, 5011 School St., McKean, PA 16426, or WLD Ranch, 7351 Woolsey Rd., Girard, PA 16417. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019
