Thomas B. Brennan
1952 - 2020
Thomas B. Brennan, 68, of Erie, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born in Sayre, Pa., on April 9, 1952, a son of the late Thomas B. and Rita Murray Brennan.

Tom graduated from Sayre High School in 1970 and went on to serve in the United States Air Force. He attended Gannon University and worked as a part-time bartender at Antler's Pub. Tom most recently worked as a technician for Spectrum. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Tom enjoyed working on old computers, electronics, and took great interest in the NASA program. He loved his favorite dog, Austin. Tom was a lifelong Pittsburgh Pirates and Green Bay Packers fan.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Maryann C. Prohowski Brennan; his daughter, Maranda Brennan (Dave); his two grandsons, David and Matthew; three brothers, Marty Brennan (Renee), Harry Brennan (Sandy), and Joe Brennan (Sylvia); six sisters, Ellen Brennan, Jeanette Potter (Dave), Cathy Brennan, Mary Davis (Randy), Trish McGory (Patti), and Maureen Grace (Tom); and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday, from 2 to 5 p.m. and are invited to a prayer service there the following morning at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be private at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Erie Humane Society - 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
JUL
17
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Schmidt Funeral Home
JUL
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
