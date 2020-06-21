Thomas Carl Sokolowski, 67 years old, was born April 29, 1953 in Erie, Pa. After a lengthy battle with cancer he passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his son's home surrounded by his loved ones.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Dolores Mikolajczak Sokolowski and a new born son Thomas C. Sokolowski Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years Marian Troutman Sokolowski of Erie, Pa., and his son Clint Thomas Sokolowski and his wife Mary (Frick), and two grandchildren, Madelyn and Thomas "his Greatest Joys", all of Erie, Pa. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Williams and her husband Charles of North Carolina and many nieces and nephews, and good friends.
Tom graduated from Academy High School Class of 71. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged with the rank of SP4.
He worked as a contractor and owned his own business, Sokolowski Construction, then after 13 years retired from working in the PA State Liquor Stores.
He was a member of the National Rifle Association and the American Legion Post 571. Wesleyville, Pa.
He enjoyed his camp he built in Brooktson, Pa., and loved to hunt and go fishing out on his boat "The SS Maddie".
Tom was a devoted husband and father and a wonderful papa. He will be sadly missed and loved always.
In keeping with Tom's wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to UPMC Great Lakes Hospice.
The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St. is handing arrangements.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.