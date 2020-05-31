The Last Wave
Thomas Chizewick, " Surfer Tom," as he was affectionately known by his many friends on Ohau, was born on September 11th, 1960 in Erie, Pa. and caught his last wave on May 19th, 2020 into the afterlife. Tom fought a valiant 20-day cardiac battle in the ICU at Straub Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Tom was a free spirit and as kind of a person as you would ever want to meet. Those that called him friend did so with a heartfelt connection and were proud to have Tom available to them 24/7 for anything they needed. Tom was also a proud founding member of the Dalton Gang whose mission is to be kind and help others in need.
Tom graduated from Penn State with an Engineering degree and was a brilliant software program developer who was able to write code as well as know the hardware side of technology.
Tom believed in fitness and proper nutrition and towards that end sold antioxidant supplements while at Penn State years before they were mainstream. Tom also enjoyed teaching aerobics classes in Waikiki and loved doing improvs at Augie Tulba's comedy club in Honolulu.
Against all odds Tom survived a major cardiac event in 2014 and his many friends were gathered outside his room in the ICU at Straub hospital when the rest of his brothers arrived from the mainland. The support of those friends and the compassionate caring and extremely competent staff at Straub Hospital afforded Surfer Tom a remarkable recovery that enabled him to enjoy life and ride waves for another five-plus years.
Our mom Genny Chizewick predeceased Tom by five years almost to the minute. May the mother and child reunion be epic in the afterlife.
Tom is survived by his dad Ed Chizewick and brother Steve (wife Debbie), niece Andrea and nephew Michael. Tom is also survived by his brother Dan (nephew Zachary) and brother Rick - all of Erie, Pa. A niece Danielle (Dan) predeceased Tom as well.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held on the beach in Waikiki this summer where his friends will share their favorite memories of Surfer Tom. His surfing buddies will then take his ashes out for one last wave and reunite him with his favorite breaks.
Aloha Surfer Tom - Blue Skies - Green Lights - Peace
Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.