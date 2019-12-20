|
Thomas Clifford Wilson, 94, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Erie VA Medical Center. He was born on June 13, 1925, to the late Charles and Rosie B. (Bruce) Wilson, in Fairfield, Alabama.
Thomas confessed Christ at an early age at the First Baptist Church in Fairfield, where he was baptized.
After high school graduation in 1943, Thomas was drafted into the United States Navy, where he served during World War II for three and a half years. After completion of his tour of duty, he was honorably discharged in 1946. A few years later, in 1949, Thomas moved to Erie, Pa. to live with his sister and remained a resident for 70 years. Thomas landed a job at General Electric, where he worked as a Jitney Supervisor; he retired with 40 years of service. After retirement, he worked for the Gertrude Barber Center as a bus driver.
Thomas was united with Shiloh Baptist Church under the pastorate of the late Rev. Delta A. Terry. He was a former Trustee Board member and Cub Scout Leader. In addition to the church, he served as Treasurer of the NAACP and the Bayfront Nato, Martin Luther King Center Board of Directors. Thomas was a faithful member of Bay City Lodge#68 Prince Hall Affiliate, where he was Past Master of Bay City Lodge 33o Mason, Past Potentate, and also served as a Junior Deacon in The Grand Lodge. He served this organization for 30 years.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Claude E. Hinton; his sister, Arnell Coleman; and his brothers, Charles Wilson and (COL) Theodore Wilson, Judge Advocate Corp.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, Cora J. Wilson; his sons, Lester Williams (Mary), Birmingham, Ala. and Floyd Wilson, Pittsburgh, Pa.; his daughters, Doris Johnson, Erie, Pa., Tracie Bonnick (Ricardo), Leesburg, Fla., Daphne Johnson, Erie, Pa., and Leisha Ross (Pelinton), Bowie, Md.; his sister-in-law, Dr. Premala Brewster Wilson, Silver Spring, Md.; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and special friend, Namon McWilliams.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 901 East 5th St. from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A Masonic Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. with eulogy from Dr. Sammie L. Glass Th.D., of Greater Tried Stone Baptist Church, Washington, D.C. Interment will be at Erie County Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 20, 2019