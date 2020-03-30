|
Thomas Dana Moon passed away on February 24, 2020, in Milwaukie, Ore. He was born in Erie, on September 8, 1937.
He was the son of the late Dana Vincent Moon and Anita (Bickerstaff) Moon.
He graduated from McDowell High School. After high school, Tom enlisted in the Navy. He served on the USS Basilone and the USS Shenandoah before being honorably discharged in 1961. Tom attended and graduated from Paul Smiths College in Paul Smiths, N.Y. with an Associate's Degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management before moving to Portland, Ore. In the following years, he owned and operated several taxis with the Radio Cab Company in Portland. Tom enjoyed spending time at the family cottage in North Frontenac, Ontario, and tinkering on his farm in the effort to discover the most efficient manner of doing tasks. Tom and his antics will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews and their children.
Tom was preceded in death by parents, as well as his partner of 38 years, Mabel Sargent.
He is survived by Mabel's son, Dennis (Sandra) of Milwaukee, Ore., his sister, Beverly Carr (David) of Buffalo, N.Y., and brothers, Paul Moon (Barbara) of Erie, and David Moon of Pampano Beach, Fla.
In accordance with his wishes, no services were held. Memorials may be sent to any charity of the giver's choice in memory of Tom.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 30, 2020